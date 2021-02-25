Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.96

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.96 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 102.90 ($1.34). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 77,417 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £182.37 million and a P/E ratio of 33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a €0.61 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

