Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

KDP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 184,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

