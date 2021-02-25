Keybank National Association OH Has $167.08 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622,227 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $167,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.68. 365,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

