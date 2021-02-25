Keybank National Association OH Has $57.38 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $57,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,984,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after buying an additional 155,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,102,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,447,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,288. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

