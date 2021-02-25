Keybank National Association OH Has $72.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $50.15 on Thursday, reaching $2,045.02. 63,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,935.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,712.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

