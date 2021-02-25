Keybank National Association OH Sells 306 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $87,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $19.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $739.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,556. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.