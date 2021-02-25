KeyCorp Comments on TopBuild Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

TopBuild stock opened at $203.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

