KeyCorp Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $390.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

