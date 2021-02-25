KeyCorp Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $270.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.35.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $254.53 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.78). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

