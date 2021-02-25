KeyCorp Weighs in on Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTB. Standpoint Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 291,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after buying an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

