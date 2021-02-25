KeyCorp Weighs in on Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WCN opened at C$123.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.48. The stock has a market cap of C$32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$100.55 and a 12-month high of C$143.84.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

