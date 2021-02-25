Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KC traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. 1,211,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,470. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

