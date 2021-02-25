Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.86

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $13,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $153,071,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $74,469,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

