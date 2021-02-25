Kishore Seendripu Sells 23,425 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,479.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20.

MaxLinear stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 1,297,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,783. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 274,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 198,518 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.