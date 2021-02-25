Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

