Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

