Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $227.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97), but opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.13). Kosmos Energy shares last traded at GBX 228.60 ($2.99), with a volume of 2,016 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.40. The company has a market cap of £926.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.70.

About Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

