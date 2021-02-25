Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Down 10.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares were down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 611,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,073,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $2,963,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares in the company, valued at $35,258,731.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

