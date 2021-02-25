Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of KRA traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 469,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

