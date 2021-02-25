Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Up 7.1%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 302,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 254,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

