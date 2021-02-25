Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30.

KTOS stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 751.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.