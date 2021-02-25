Krios Price Tops $0.0026 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 187.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

