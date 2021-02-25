Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 90,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,425. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.