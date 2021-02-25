Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.14. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.