Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,712 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.