Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $107,000 in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.