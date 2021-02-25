Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $160,000 in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 183,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

