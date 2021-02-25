Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTAQU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,788,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000.

OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

