Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 21,160 Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Special Opportunities Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.