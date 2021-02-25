Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.07 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

LNTH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 424,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

