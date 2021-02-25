Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

