Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average is $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

