Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

GE opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

