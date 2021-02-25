Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 81 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -181.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

