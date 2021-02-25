Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

