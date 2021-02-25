Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

