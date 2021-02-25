LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.73.

LHCG traded down $17.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.11. 352,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

