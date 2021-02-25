LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.97 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.90 EPS.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $17.55 on Thursday, reaching $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 352,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average is $209.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.73.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

