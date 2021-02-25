Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

