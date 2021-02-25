Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Splunk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Splunk by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 585,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87,940 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average is $186.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.