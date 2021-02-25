Lido Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Crocs stock opened at $77.74 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

