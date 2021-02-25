Lido Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

