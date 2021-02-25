Lido Advisors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

