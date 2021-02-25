Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.82.

LSPD opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -90.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.07. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

