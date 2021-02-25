Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.33% from the company’s current price.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,935. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

