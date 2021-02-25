Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Shares Gap Up to $1,290.00

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85), but opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64). Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.51), with a volume of 219 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,401.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.87. The company has a market cap of £2.72 million and a P/E ratio of 0.08.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

