Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.85. 738,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 613,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Liquid Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

