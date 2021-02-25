Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 1,030,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 422,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

