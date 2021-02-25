Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,230. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $387.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

