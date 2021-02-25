LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

